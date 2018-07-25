

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB), Wednesday reported a 31 percent jump in the profit for the second quarter. However, shares of the social networking giant plummeted nearly 8 percent in extended session after its revenues and monthly active users fell short of Wall Street's expectations, as the company continues to be haunted by its controversy regarding the misuse of user data.



Menlo Park, California-based Facebook's second-quarter profit rose to $5.11 billion or $1.74 per share from $3.89 billion or $1.32 per share last year. On average, 35 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter.



Revenues for the quarter surged 42 percent to $13.23 billion from $9.32 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $13.36 billion for the quarter.



Daily active users rose 11 percent to 1.47 billion on average for June 2018, while monthly active users also rose 11 percent to 2.23 billion. Analysts were expecting monthly active users of about 2.25 billion.



Revenues of Facebook, the world's most popular social networking site, continues to surge every quarter as companies and other firms continue to spend heavily to advertise on the social network.



Mobile advertising revenues continue to be dominant contributor to ad revenues as it represented 91 percent of advertising revenue for the quarter, up from 87 percent last year. Total advertising revenues surged 42 percent to $13.04 billion.



'Our community and business continue to grow quickly,' said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. 'We are committed to investing to keep people safe and secure, and to keep building meaningful new ways to help people connect.'



Early this year, Facebook faced heavy criticism in the wake of revelations that data from 87 million people was accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, linked to US President Donald Trump's election campaign, without their permission.



Total costs and expenses jumped 50 percent to $5.86 billion, as Facebook continues to spend heavily on research and development as well as on marketing.



FB closed Wednesday's trading at $217.50, up $2.83 or 1.32%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $16.89 or 7.77% in the after-hours trading.



