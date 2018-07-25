

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $144.8 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $165.4 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $189.1 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $876.9 million from $856.7 million last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $189.1 Mln. vs. $194.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q2): $876.9 Mln vs. $856.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.39 - $1.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $853 - $863 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 - $6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.425 - $3.525 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX