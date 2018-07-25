Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005916/en/

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its Earnings Call Presentation in connection with its teleconference on Thursday, 26 July 2018 to discuss the second quarter 2018 financial results and outlook for 2018.

A copy of the Earnings Call Presentation can also be accessed on TechnipFMC's website (www.technipfmc.com).

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005916/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer, +1-281-260-3665

Vice President Investor Relations

Matt Seinsheimer

or

Phillip Lindsay, +44 203 429 3929

Director Investor Relations Europe

Phillip Lindsay

or

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot, +33 1 47 78 39 92

Vice President Corporate Communications

Christophe Belorgeot

or

Delphine Nayral, +33 1 47 78 34 83

Senior Manager Public Relations

Delphine Nayral