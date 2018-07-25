

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $190 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $684 million from $603 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $190 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $684 Mln vs. $603 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $700M - $720 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.800 - $2.900 Bln



