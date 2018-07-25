TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces First Canada-Based Service Provider to Join The TOMI Service Network (TSN)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ('TOMI') (OTCQX: TOMZ), a global provider of infection prevention and decontamination products, services and research, including SteraMistTM , a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog, announced that Calgary Contents, a Canadian based contents restoration company, has joined the TOMITM Service Network (TSN), effective immediately.

Calgary Contents specializes in the restoration of beloved family items following a disaster. Relying on the latest in modern technology to make this possible, the addition of the SteraMistTM line of disinfection products is a natural fit to assist in their efforts.

The TSNTM is a group of service providers who are exclusively licensed and trained to incorporate the SteraMistTM Binary Ionization Technology® into their service offerings. These providers represent companies who specialize in a variety of services from flood / fire / mold remediators, to odor control specialists, just to name a few. The verticals they serve are also as diverse and include residential and commercial spaces, education and childcare facilities, transportation vehicles with a focus on emergency medial transport, and athletic facilities. While there are close to 80 TSNTM providers all across the United States, the addition of Calgary Contents marks the first Canadian provider.

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI CEO, shared, 'Growing our service network is a top priority, as is the expansion of SteraMistTM technology to our northern neighbors so the addition of Calgary Contents achieves both goals. We are excited to have them on board and are confident the technology will allow them to create new verticals of use and help them achieve a growth in revenue opportunities.'

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM uses a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), known as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide, iHPTM. Represented by the SteraMistTM brand of products, iHPTM produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing of The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute 'forward-looking statements' as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'Reform Act'). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as 'we expect,' 'expected to,' 'estimates,' 'estimated,' 'current outlook,' 'we look forward to,' 'would equate to,' 'projects,' 'projections,' 'projected to be,' 'anticipates,' 'anticipated,' 'we believe,' 'could be,' and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release

