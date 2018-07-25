

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $196.59 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $260.68 million, or $3.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $262.93 million or $3.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.58 billion from $2.45 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $262.93 Mln. vs. $278.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.51 vs. $3.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.90 -Revenue (Q2): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.54 - $3.64



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX