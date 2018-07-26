Produced by Studio Ramsay, Series to Expand Globally Themes in Ramsay's Hit UK Series 'Gordon's Great Escapes'

New Series to Combine Ramsay's Passion for Exploration, Adventure With a Mix of Food Competition for Good Measure

Production Set to Begin This Fall With a 2019 Airdate

National Geographic Global Networks CEO Courteney Monroe and Gordon Ramsay announced today during the network's session at the Television Critics Press Tour the greenlight of GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED, a series that draws connections between exploration, adventure and food with a dash of friendly competition starring Ramsay. Produced by his own Studio Ramsay, the celebrated chef will embark on anthropology-through-cuisine expeditions to unearth the most incredible people, places and flavors the world has to offer. GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED will premiere globally in 2019 on National Geographic in 171 countries and 43 languages, with Studio Ramsay/All3 Media retaining rights in the remaining international territories. Production is set to begin this fall.

Food and adventure programming is familiar ground for Ramsay, whose 2010 U.K. series for Channel 4, "Gordon's Great Escapes," saw the venerable chef explore the food culture of India and Southeast Asia. An Ironman athlete and adrenaline junkie, Ramsay has long held the belief that learning is best achieved by doing a philosophy for not only how he cooks but also how he runs his business. For his global restaurant chain Ramsay sends his Michelin-starred chefs around the world to hone new skills and flavors from the most unlikely people and places.

Each episode of UNCHARTED will include three key ingredients: unlocking a culture's culinary secrets through exploration and adventure with local food heroes, no matter where they may lead him; tracking down high-octane traditions, pastimes and customs that are specific to the region in hopes of discovering the undiscovered; and, finally, testing Ramsay against the locals, pitting his own interpretations of regional dishes against the tried-and-true classics. The series moves beyond conversation to truly immerse Ramsay in all aspects of the local culture to better prepare him for the final friendly cooking competition with local chefs and foodies.

Join Ramsay as he scales roofs of caves to harvest fresh nests in Malaysian Borneo and puts fear aside to hunt tarantulas in Cambodia. Ramsay will travel through cities and remote areas, experiencing local challenges underwater, across mountains and through the jungle, and explore each location's extraordinary cultures, to uncover what it really takes to obtain each special ingredient.

"My passion for adventure has made me not only a better chef but also a fearless apprentice of all cultures, which makes it so exciting for me to work with National Geographic, who've been taking exploration to the limit for their entire storied history," said Ramsay.

The series represents an extension of Ramsay's longtime partnership with the FOX family of networks, which has been home to his Emmy-nominated series such as "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef" and "MasterChef Junior" since 2005.

"Fans of Gordon Ramsay know all too well the passion he brings to his work," said Courteney Monroe, CEO of National Geographic Global Networks. "Armed with his relentless pursuit of finding the unexpected, Gordon is not only a bold chef and exceptional television talent, but he is also a fearless adventurer who pushes himself to the limit to fully immerse himself in new worlds and cultures. We're thrilled to inspire the legions of Gordon Ramsay fans with a series unlike anything they've ever seen from him before."

For more information, visit www.natgeotvpressroom.com or follow us on Twitter using @NGC_PR.

About National Geographic Partners LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic's media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children's media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 128 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers and reaching over 730 million people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About Gordon Ramsay/Studio Ramsay

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy nominated, multi-Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic that are seen by audiences worldwide, including his FOX shows "The F Word," "24 Hours to Hell and Back," "MasterChef," "MasterChef Junior," "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef Celebrity Showdown," as well as Bravo's "Best New Restaurant" and Food Network's competition series "Food Court Wars." In the U.K., he's produced "Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars" and "Gordon Ramsay's Great Escape" for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series "My Kitchen" for UKTV's Good Food Channel; two instructional cookery series, "Ultimate Home Cooking" and "Ultimate Cookery Course" for Channel 4; and the first two seasons of "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," all under his One Potato Two Potato banner.

The next-generation multimedia production company Studio Ramsay was founded in 2016 by Ramsay and has a joint venture with All3Media to develop and produce both unscripted and scripted television shows, creating new formats and innovative programming that include a scripted arm focused on food-related themes and development of new talent on a global front. The catalog of programs that Ramsay has worked on historically with All3Media via One Potato Two Potato, together with new original content he's currently developing, make for a unique and dynamic production and distribution partnership. Studio Ramsay's first production, live "The F Word With Gordon Ramsay," premiered last summer in the U.S. on FOX, and its second FOX series, "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" currently airs of FOX. Its first daytime cooking series, "Culinary Genius," premiered on ITV in the U.K. and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S. last summer. His documentary series, "Gordon on Cocaine," premiered in the fall on ITV to critical acclaim. "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children's channel CBBC, is also produced by Studio Ramsay.

For more information, please visit www.gordonramsay.com or follow Gordon Ramsay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005914/en/

Contacts:

National Geographic:

Jenn DeGuzman, 212-656-0713

Jennifer.deguzman@natgeo.com

or

Gordon Ramsay/Studio Ramsay:

Staci Wolfe Polaris PR

staci_wolfe@polarispr.com