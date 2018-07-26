China's stock market is one of the major themes at InvestingHaven in 2018. That is because its stock market was wildly bullish in the first weeks of 2018, next almost fell off a cliff only to touch secular support right in the week when President Trump's induced trade war discussion got momentum. Our thesis was that it was a classic case of "sell the rumor buy the news'. Now it seems that we are absolutely right, and China's stock market continues to look very bullish again for the remainder of 2018! In June we forecasted that China's Stock Market Had 10 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...