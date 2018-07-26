It is amazing how financial media are creating fear among investors based on a bunch of useless articles. Investors should ban 99 pct of news as per our 1/99 method. Our "risk on' indicators favor global stock markets to continue to rally in 2018! It is incredible, it really is. Financial media headlines are bearish on stock markets. If you read through the stream of headlines you probably will not survive the attempt to sell any stock that is left in your portfolio. What do you think of headlines on this very generic keyword "stock market', all articles were published ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...