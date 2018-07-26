

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported second-quarter net profit to shareholders of 210.3 million euros compared to 176.3 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 1.13 euros compared to 0.94 euros. EBITDA was 371.2 million euros, compared to 353.8 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 425.5 million euros, up 12 percent on the previous year. Basic earnings per share, adjusted for exceptional items, amounted to 1.42 euros, up 14 percent year-on-year.



The company generated net revenue of 687.0 million euros, an increase of 10 percent compared to the previous year. Deutsche Börse said it thus achieved secular net revenue growth of approximately 7 percent, in line with its projections.



