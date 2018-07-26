

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday release an advance estimate for Q2 gross domestic product, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, GDP was up 1.0 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year.



Australia will release Q2 numbers for import and export prices. Import prices are expected to rise 1.9 percent on quarter, slowing from 2.1 percent in the previous three months. Export prices are predicted to tumble 1.3 percent after jumping 4.9 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will see June figures for producer prices, which are forecast to hold steady from the May reading at 1.0 percent on year.



