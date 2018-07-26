

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) announced, for full year 2018, the company expects adjusted earnings, excluding spin-off related transaction costs of approximately $30 to $40 million, increased to between $1.45 and $1.65 per common diluted share compared with previous earnings guidance, excluding spin-off related transaction costs of approximately $30 to $35 million, of between $1.20 and $1.40 per share.



For the second-quarter, adjusted earnings per common diluted share was $0.48, excluding $10.4 million, or $0.05 per share, of transaction costs incurred related to the planned spin-off of Arcosa, Inc. to Trinity stockholders. Revenues increased to $942.3 million compared with revenues of $905.5 million for the same quarter of 2017. In the second quarter of 2018, the Rail Group reported higher revenues of $575.2 million compared with revenues of $465.9 million in the second quarter of 2017.



