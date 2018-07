TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 1.2 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - following two months at 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices added 0.2 percent after easing 0.1 percent in May.



Individually, prices were up for communications, advertising and real estate. Prices were down for postal activities.



For the second quarter of 2018, producer prices advanced 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year.



