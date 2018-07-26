

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) reported that its Funds from operations were C$2.862 billion or C$1.75 per share in the second quarter of 2018, compared to C$1.627 billion or C$0.98 per share in the second quarter of 2017, and were influenced primarily by the same factors impacting operating earnings, in addition to an increase in non-cash share-based compensation. Cash flow provided by operating activities, which included changes in non-cash working capital, was C$2.446 billion for the second quarter of 2018, compared to C$1.671 billion for the second quarter of 2017.



Suncor recorded second quarter 2018 operating earnings of C$1.190 billion or C$0.73 per share, compared to C$199 million or C$0.12 per share in the prior year quarter. The increase was a result of improved crude oil pricing and increased refinery margins, higher In Situ and Syncrude production, and the addition of production from the Fort Hills and Hebron projects. The increase was partially offset by the impact of major planned maintenance at Oil Sands and the company's refineries, the addition of operating costs for Fort Hills, Hebron and the 5% Syncrude ownership increase, and lower capitalized interest.



Oil Sands operations production increased from the prior year quarter; however, sweet synthetic crude oil (SCO) production was impacted by the first major planned turnaround of Upgrader 1 since moving to a five-year cycle.



Syncrude production in the second quarter of 2018 was also impacted by the completion of major planned maintenance, as well as a power disruption occurring late in the quarter, but was higher than the second quarter of 2017 due to the facility incident in the previous year quarter and the additional 5% working interest acquired in the first quarter of 2018.



Net earnings were C$972 million or C$0.60 per common share in the second quarter of 2018, compared to C$435 million or C$0.26 per common share in the prior year quarter. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2018 included a C$218 million unrealized after-tax foreign exchange loss on the revaluation of U.S. dollar denominated debt.



Net earnings in the prior year quarter included a C$278 million unrealized after-tax foreign exchange gain on the revaluation of U.S. dollar denominated debt, a non-cash after-tax loss of C$32 million on interest rate swaps and foreign currency derivatives and an after-tax charge of C$10 million for early debt repayment, net of associated foreign currency hedges.



Suncor's total upstream production was 661,700 boe/d in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 539,100 boe/d in the prior year quarter.



