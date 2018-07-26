

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday in choppy trade, despite the overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission Chief Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to ease trade tensions between the two economies.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 27.82 points or 0.12 percent to 22,586.43, off a low of 22,549.77 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Panasonic is adding almost 2 percent, Sony is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is higher by 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent.



In the auto sector, Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is adding almost 2 percent after crude oil prices extended gains overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Advantest is gaining almost 7 percent and Obayashi Corp. is rising almost 3 percent. Tokai Carbon and Sumco Corp. are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Eisai Co. is losing more than 16 percent after results from the mid-stage trial of an experimental Alzheimer's disease drug being developed by the company and Biogen Inc. disappointed investors.



Shares of robot maker Fanuc Corp. are down more than 2 percent each amid investor worries about a slowdown in its factory automation business. Fast Retailing are down more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 1.2 percent on year in June, following two months at 1.0 percent. On a monthly basis, producer prices added 0.2 percent after easing 0.1 percent in May.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Wednesday as traders reacted positively to a report about President Donald Trump securing concessions from Europe. A report from the Wall Street Journal said the European Union delegation meeting with Trump agreed to consider changes in its trade policies in an effort to ease relations with the U.S.



The Dow rose 172.16 points or 0.7 percent to 25,414.10, the Nasdaq jumped 91.47 points or 1.2 percent to 7,932.24 and the S&P 500 advanced 25.67 points or 0.9 percent to 2,846.07.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending previous session's gains, after data showed a larger than expected decline in U.S. crude inventories last week. WTI crude for September delivery ended at $69.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, gaining $0.78 or 1.13 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX