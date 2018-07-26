

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday with modest gains as worries about trade wars eased after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work together to lower industrial tariffs on both sides. Crude oil prices edged up in Asian trades after extending gains overnight.



The Australian market is declining despite the overnight gains on Wall Street. Losses by the major miners and banking stocks offset gains in the energy sector.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 19.80 points or 0.32 percent to 6,227.80, off a low of 6,214.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.00 points or 0.30 percent to 6,322.70.



The major miners are weak. BHP Billiton is declining 0.6 percent, Rio Tinto is losing 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 2 percent.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.9 percent.



Macquarie Group said that Shemara Wikramanayake will become its first female CEO, replacing Nicholas Moore when he steps down in November. The company also maintained its fiscal 2019 earnings outlook. Shares of Macquarie Group are down more than 2 percent.



Gold miners are gaining after gold prices advanced overnight. Evolution Mining is rising almost 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is gaining more than 4 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices extended gains overnight. Santos is rising more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.2 percent, while Oil Search is down 0.2 percent.



Broadcaster Nine Entertainment and publisher Fairfax Media said they will combine into a $4 billion media giant. Shares of Nine Entertainment are down 0.4 percent, while Fairfax Media shares are losing more than 1 percent.



In economic news, Australia will release second-quarter numbers for import and export prices today.



The Japanese market is modestly lower in choppy trade, despite the overnight gains on Wall Street.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 27.82 points or 0.12 percent to 22,586.43, off a low of 22,549.77 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Panasonic is rising almost 2 percent, Sony is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is higher by 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent.



In the auto sector, Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is adding almost 2 percent after crude oil prices extended gains overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Advantest is gaining almost 7 percent and Obayashi Corp. is rising almost 3 percent. Tokai Carbon and Sumco Corp. are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Eisai Co. is losing more than 16 percent after results from the mid-stage trial of an experimental Alzheimer's disease drug being developed by the company and Biogen Inc. disappointed investors.



Shares of robot maker Fanuc Corp. are down more than 2 percent amid investor worries about a slowdown in its factory automation business. Fast Retailing is also down more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 1.2 percent on year in June, following two months at 1.0 percent. On a monthly basis, producer prices added 0.2 percent after easing 0.1 percent in May.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai and Hong Kong are also lower. South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all higher.



On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Wednesday as traders reacted positively to a report about President Donald Trump securing concessions from Europe. A report from the Wall Street Journal said the European Union delegation meeting with Trump agreed to consider changes in its trade policies in an effort to ease relations with the U.S.



The Dow rose 172.16 points or 0.7 percent to 25,414.10, the Nasdaq jumped 91.47 points or 1.2 percent to 7,932.24 and the S&P 500 advanced 25.67 points or 0.9 percent to 2,846.07.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending previous session's gains, after data showed a larger than expected decline in U.S. crude inventories last week. WTI crude for September delivery ended at $69.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, gaining $0.78 or 1.13 percent. Crude oil added $0.04 or 0.06 percent to $69.34 in Asian trades.



