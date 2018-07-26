F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche reports very strong performance in the first half of 2018

Group sales increase 7% [1] at constant exchange rates and in Swiss francs

Pharmaceuticals Division sales up 7%, driven mainly by Ocrevus, Perjeta, Alecensa and Tecentriq

Diagnostics Division sales grow 6%, primarily due to demand for immunodiagnostic solutions

Core earnings per share grow ahead of sales at 19%, or 8% excluding the effect of the US tax reform

On IFRS basis, net income increases 33% due to the strong underlying results and lower impairments of intangible assets compared to 2017

Approvals in the second quarter: European Commission approves Perjeta for adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence; FDA approves new indications for existing medicines: subcutaneous formulation of Actemra/RoActemra for a form of juvenile idiopathic arthritis; MabThera/Rituxan for pemphigus vulgaris; Avastin for a form of ovarian cancer

Outlook raised for 2018: Roche expects mid-single digit sales growth, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow in the mid-teen digits, at constant exchange rates. Excluding the US tax reform impact, core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales.

Key figures CHF millions % change January - June 2018 2018 2017 At CER[1] In CHF Group sales 28,111 26,344 +7 +7 Pharmaceuticals Division 21,847 20,521 +7 +6 Diagnostics Division 6,264 5,823 +6 +8 Core operating profit 11,162 10,135 +10 +10 Core EPS - diluted (CHF) 9.84 8.23 +19 +20 excl. US tax reform +8 +8 IFRS net income 7,516 5,577 +33 +35

Commenting on the Group's results, Roche CEO Severin Schwan said: "In the first half of the year, both our Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics Divisions achieved very strong results. Given the very good, continuously growing uptake of our new medicines, we are well on track to rejuvenate our portfolio. The growth of our business will continue, also beyond the current year. Based on the performance in the first half of the year, we are increasing the outlook for the full-year 2018 to mid-single digit sales growth, and targeting core earnings per share to grow in the mid-teen digits, at constant exchange rates."



Group results

Very strong performance in both divisions

In the first half of 2018, Group sales rose 7% to CHF 28.1 billion and core EPS grew 19%. Excluding the effect of the US tax reform, core EPS grew 8%, ahead of sales. Core EPS growth reflects the strong underlying business performance. IFRS net income increased 33%, due to the underlying core results and lower impairment of intangible assets compared to 2017.



Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 7% to CHF 21.8 billion. Key growth drivers were the recently launched medicines Ocrevus, used to treat two forms of multiple sclerosis, and cancer medicines Perjeta, Alecensa and Tecentriq. Tamiflu contributed with high sales at the beginning of the year due to a severe flu season. As expected, the strong growth reported for the Pharmaceuticals Division was partially offset by lower sales of MabThera/Rituxan and of Tarceva.



In the US, sales increased 15%, led by Ocrevus, Herceptin and Perjeta. Ocrevus sales were supported by continued strong new patient demand. The 27% sales increase of Perjeta was driven by its use for adjuvant (after surgery) treatment of patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.[2]



In Europe (-8%), strong launches of our new medicines Ocrevus, Tecentriq and Alecensa, especially in Germany, partially offset declining sales of MabThera/Rituxan (-47%), which were affected by biosimilar impact. Perjeta sales continued to grow, specifically in the metastatic and neoadjuvant settings. In the International region, sales grew 5%, led by the Latin America and Asia-Pacific subregions. In Japan, sales were stable, despite government price cuts.



Diagnostics Division sales increased 6% to CHF 6.3 billion. Centralised and Point of Care Solutions (+6%) was the main contributor, led by the growth of its immunodiagnostics business (+9%). Sales increased in all business areas. In regional terms, growth was driven by Asia-Pacific (+14%) and North America (+7%). Sales increased 1% in EMEA[3] and 6% in Latin America. In Japan, sales decreased 2% due to lower sales in the molecular diagnostics business.

Core operating profit increased 11% in the Pharmaceuticals Division while it remained stable in the Diagnostics Division. The IFRS results include lower intangible asset impairment charges of CHF 0.3 billion compared to CHF 1.5 billion in the first half of 2017.



Milestones for Roche medicines

In the second quarter, health authorities granted several approvals for Roche medicines. The European Commission approved Perjeta in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy for post-surgery (adjuvant) treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer (eBC) at high risk of recurrence. This approval is based on results from the phase III Aphinity study.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the subcutaneous formulation of Actemra for the treatment of active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis in patients two years of age and older.



MabThera/Rituxan received FDA approval for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe pemphigus vulgaris, a rare, serious, life-threatening condition characterised by progressive painful blistering of the skin and mucous membranes. This is the first biologic therapy approved by the FDA for pemphigus vulgaris and the first major advancement in the treatment of the disease in more than 60 years.



Approval was granted by the FDA for Venclexta in combination with Rituxan/MabThera for the treatment of people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma, with or without 17p deletion, who have received at least one prior therapy. Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialised with AbbVie in the US and commercialised solely by AbbVie outside of the US. Sales of Venclexta are reported by AbbVie.



The FDA granted Priority Review for Roche medicines including Hemlibra for adults and children with haemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors. This decision is based on data from the phase III Haven 3 study. Priority Review was also granted for Tecentriq, in combination with Avastin, paclitaxel and carboplatin (chemotherapy), for the initial (first-line) treatment of people with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted by the FDA for the combination of Tecentriq and Avastin as an initial (first-line) treatment for people with advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer.



The FDA granted Priority Review for baloxavir marboxil as a single-dose, oral treatment for acute, uncomplicated influenza in patients 12 years and older. Baloxavir marboxil is a first-in-class, single-dose, investigational oral medicine with a novel proposed mechanism of action designed to target the flu virus, including oseltamivir-resistant strains and avian strains (H7N9, H5N1).[4]



Clinical trial results on Roche medicines

Results from a number of late-stage studies were announced during the second quarter, with Tecentriq in particular continuing its news flow with six positive out of seven readouts during the quarter. These represent important achievements in a highly competitive and dynamic environment.



The phase III IMpower132 study met its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and demonstrated that the combination of Tecentriq plus chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin plus pemetrexed) reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone in the initial (first-line) treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). While a numerical improvement for the co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) was observed, statistical significance was not met at this interim analysis, and the study will continue as planned with final OS results expected next year.



The phase III IMpassion130 study met its co-primary endpoint of PFS. Results demonstrated that the combination of Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel, as an initial (first-line) treatment, significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) in the intention-to-treat and PD-L1-positive population with metastatic or unresectable locally advanced triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Overall survival was encouraging in the PD-L1 positive population at this interim analysis, and follow up will continue until the next planned analysis. Currently, Roche has seven ongoing phase III studies investigating Tecentriq in TNBC, an aggressive disease with limited treatment options.



The phase III IMpower133 study met its co-primary endpoints of OS and PFS at its first interim analysis. The study demonstrated that initial (first-line) treatment with the combination of Tecentriq plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) helped people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) live significantly longer compared to chemotherapy alone. The Tecentriq-based combination also reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone. There has been limited treatment progress for people with ES-SCLC in the past 20 years.



Results from the phase III IMpower131 study showed Tecentriq plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and albumin-bound paclitaxel) reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) by 29 percent compared with chemotherapy (carboplatin and nab-paclitaxel) alone in the initial (first-line) treatment of people with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (median PFS=6.3 vs. 5.6 months).



The phase III IMpower130 study met its co-primary endpoints of OS and PFS. The combination of Tecentriq plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel) helped people live significantly longer compared to chemotherapy alone in the initial (first-line) treatment of advanced non-squamous NSCLC. In addition, the Tecentriq combination reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) compared with chemotherapy alone.



Positive OS results were announced from the phase III IMpower150 study of Tecentriq and Avastin plus carboplatin and paclitaxel (chemotherapy) for the initial (first-line) treatment of chemotherapy-naïve people with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC. This interim analysis showed that Tecentriq and Avastin plus carboplatin and paclitaxel helped people live significantly longer compared with Avastin plus carboplatin and paclitaxel (median OS = 19.2 versus 14.7 months).



The phase III IMblaze370 study evaluating the combination of Tecentriq and Cotellic did not meet its primary endpoint of OS compared to regorafenib. The study evaluated the combination in people with difficult-to-treat, locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer whose disease progressed or who were intolerant to at least two systemic chemotherapy regimens.



Follow-up data from the phase III Alex study revealed that Alecensa helped people with ALK-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer to live a median of almost three years without their disease worsening or death (PFS).



The phase III Capstone-2 study assessing the safety and efficacy of baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from the flu met the study's primary objective, and showed superior efficacy in the primary endpoint of time to improvement of influenza symptoms versus placebo.



Advancing personalised healthcare

Roche and Foundation Medicine (FMI), Inc., US, have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A tender offer was launched on 2 July 2018 and the closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the second half of 2018, subject to a majority of FMI's outstanding shares not already held by the Group being tendered and other customary conditions. This transaction broadens Roche's personalised healthcare strategy and aims to further advance molecular insights and the broad availability of high-quality comprehensive genomic profiling, both key enablers for the development of new cancer treatments and optimal patient care.



New tools for Alzheimer's diagnosis and diabetes management

The FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Roche's Elecsys ß-Amyloid (1-42) CSF and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF assays. These in vitro diagnostic immunoassays are for the measurement of the ß-Amyloid (1-42) and Phospho-Tau concentrations in cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in adult subjects with mild cognitive impairment being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other causes of dementia. Roche was one of the first companies to use biomarkers in clinical trials and will continue to explore high-performing diagnostic and disease-monitoring solutions for AD.



Roche's new small, tube-free Accu-Chek Solo micropump obtained the CE mark. The micropump offers people with diabetes the option of dosing insulin either directly from the pump or from the dedicated handheld, as well as enabling them to detach and re-attach the pump without wasting insulin. It also complements Roche's digital health solutions contributing to a more effective and personalised diabetes management. Roche signed a collaboration agreement and investment in Care Innovations. mySugr, one of Roche's digital diabetes management solutions, will become the integrated personalised diabetes and population health management offering to Care Innovations' broad range of customers based in the US and Canada.



Next generation of the founding families for the Board of Directors

Dr Andreas Oeri (69) has informed the Board of Directors that he will not stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2020. This will conclude his 24-year term of office. Dr Joerg Duschmalé (34), a fifth-generation descendant of the founder of Roche, has confirmed his interest in standing for election as a member of the Board of Directors in 2020.



Outlook increased again for 2018

Roche expects sales to grow mid-single digit, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow in the mid-teen digits, at constant exchange rates. Excluding the US tax reform impact, core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales. Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.





Pharmaceuticals Division

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January - June 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 At CER In CHF Pharmaceuticals Division 21,847 20,521 100.0 100.0 +7 +6 United States 11,378 10,185 52.1 49.6 +15 +12 Europe 4,528 4,539 20.7 22.1 -8 0 Japan 1,781 1,771 8.2 8.6 0 +1 International* 4,160 4,026 19.0 19.7 +5 +3

*Asia-Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, Others

Key pharmaceutical products in 2018

HER2-franchise (Herceptin, Perjeta and Kadcyla) +7%. For HER2-positive breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer (Herceptin only).



Herceptin (+2%). For HER2-positive breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer. Sales increases were mainly driven by growth in the US.



MabThera/Rituxan (-9%). For forms of blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and certain types of vasculitis. Sales development was impacted by Europe (-47%) as a result of the market entry of biosimilars. In the US, sales increased 3%, with growth in both the immunology and oncology segments, also driven by the subcutaneous formulation. Sales were also higher in the International region (+7%), particularly in China due to broader market penetration.



Avastin (0%). For advanced colorectal, breast, lung, kidney, cervical and ovarian cancer, and relapsed glioblastoma (a type of brain tumour). Sales declined in the US and in Europe (-2% each) but increased in the International region and in Japan (+6% and +3% respectively).



Actemra/RoActemra (+13%). For rheumatoid arthritis, forms of juvenile idiopathic arthritis and giant cell arteritis as well as CAR T cell-induced severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome (US only). Sales growth was reported in all regions, driven by the continued uptake of the subcutaneous formulation.



Xolair (+10%, US only). For chronic idiopathic urticaria and allergic asthma. Growth was driven by demand in chronic idiopathic urticaria.



Lucentis (+16%, US only). For eye conditions including wet age-related macular degeneration, macular oedema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular oedema, and diabetic retinopathy. Growth was driven by the launch of prefilled syringes and sales increases were reported for all approved indications.



Highlights on certain medicines launched since 2012

Perjeta. For HER2-positive breast cancer. Sales (CHF 1.3 billion, +23%) grew in all regions. In addition to the recent authorisation in the EU and the approval in the US in late 2017, a further 18 countries had granted approval for Perjeta in the adjuvant indication as at June 2018. The approval in this new indication strongly supports Perjeta's continued growth, which is also driven by increased demand in the neoadjuvant and metastatic settings across the regions.



Ocrevus (CHF 1.0 billion). For both the relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Ocrevus has now been approved in more than 60 countries, with 50,000 people treated globally as at June 2018. Strong demand in both indications has continued. Reflecting the high medical need, two phase IIIb studies in progressive MS have been announced, to include endpoints never used in previous trials and which will enroll over 1,500 people across more than 25 countries.



Tecentriq (CHF 320 million, +37%). For advanced bladder cancer and advanced lung cancer. Tecentriq is approved in more than 70 countries. Sales growth was driven by post-launch uptake in Europe, notably in Germany. Roche is conducting a large number of studies of Tecentriq in combination with medicines from Roche's marketed and investigational portfolios as well as those developed with our external partners.



Alecensa (CHF 279 million, +91%). For a specific form of lung cancer. Alecensa showed continued strong sales growth across all regions.



Gazyva/Gazyvaro (CHF 177 million, +32%). For chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), rituximab-refractory follicular lymphoma and previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma. Sales expanded, especially in Europe and in the US.



Hemlibra (CHF 57 million). For people with haemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII. Hemlibra is approved in the US, the EU, Australia and in Japan.







Top-selling pharmaceuticals Total United States Europe Japan International* CHFm % CHFm % CHFm % CHFm % CHFm % Herceptin 3,624 2 1,494 12 1,076 -5 123 -15 931 -2 MabThera/Rituxan 3,454 -9 2,127 3 525 -47 105 -23 697 7 Avastin 3,418 0 1,442 -2 933 -2 404 3 639 6 Perjeta 1,313 23 626 27 438 11 63 12 186 46 Actemra/RoActemra 1,049 13 411 16 347 5 164 16 127 20 Ocrevus 1,040 456 939 406 78 ** - - 23 ** Xolair 928 10 928 10 - - - - - - Lucentis 818 16 818 16 - - - - - - Activase/TNKase 652 9 626 9 - - - - 26 8 Kadcyla 484 9 178 7 186 1 35 7 85 34 * Asia-Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, Others, ** over 500%



Diagnostics Division

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January - June 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 At CER In CHF Diagnostics Division 6,264 5,823 100.0 100.0 +6 +8 Business Areas Centralised and Point of Care Solutions 3,755 3,456 60.0 59.4 +6 +9 Diabetes Care 991 962 15.8 16.5 +1 +3 Molecular Diagnostics 979 920 15.6 15.8 +5 +6 Tissue Diagnostics 539 485 8.6 8.3 +11 +11 Regions Europe, Middle East, Africa 2,492 2,330 39.8 40.0 +1 +7 Asia-Pacific 1,573 1,341 25.1 23.0 +14 +17 North America 1,570 1,507 25.1 25.9 +7 +4 Latin America 413 425 6.6 7.3 +6 -3 Japan 216 220 3.4 3.8 -2 -2

Centralised and Point of Care Solutions (+6%) was the largest contributor to the division's sales growth. Integrated Serum Work Area solutions, comprising the immunodiagnostics (+9%) and clinical chemistry (+5%) businesses, were the main growth drivers. The launch of Elecsys Zika IgG assay complements recent advancements Roche has made as part of its ongoing commitment to the global public health challenge caused by the Zika virus.



Sales in Molecular Diagnostics increased 5%. In virology, sales are up 4%, with strong growth in HIV monitoring. Continued strong demand was reported for cobas Liat tests, the new system for molecular point of care testing. Sales in the human papillomavirus (HPV) and in blood screening businesses grew 30% and 1% respectively. The cobas CT/NG test for the cobas 6800/8800 systems was launched in the US; it is the first test for these sexually transmitted infections on this fully automated, high throughput platform.



Tissue Diagnostics sales increased 11%. The advanced staining business continued its strong growth (+12%); demand for the primary staining portfolio was high (+16%).



Diabetes Care sales increased 1%, mainly driven by the new Accu-Chek Guide and Accu-Chek Instant systems.



