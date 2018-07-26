INVIBES ADVERTISING: CONTINUED MOMENTUM IN FIRST HALF 2018 ORGANIC GROWTH +31%

Paris, 26 July 2018 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital in-feed advertising, has released its first half 2018 revenues (half-year ended 30 June).

Consolidated unaudited data - in €000 H1 2016 H1 2017 H1 2018 REVENUES (provisional) 1,169 1,390 1,823 GROWTH - +18.9% +31.2%



Driven by the excellent performance of its various business segments (visibility, video and branded traffic) as well as strong growth abroad, Invibes Advertising posted consolidated revenues of €1.8 million during H1 2018, i.e. purely organic growth of 31%.

During the first half of the year, Invibes Advertising benefited from the ramp-up of operations in Spain, after acquiring full control over its subsidiary Invibes Spain. Furthermore, the Group successfully launched Invibes Zoom, a new in-feed advertising format that offers a zoom feature. Capitalising on the appeal of all of its innovative advertising offerings, deployed on the busiest traffic hubs, the Group has attracted and won new key accounts, including Mercedes, P&G and BMW.



STRATEGIC FUNDRAISING AND TRANSFER TO EURONEXT GROWTH

During the first half of 2018, Invibes Advertising announced the transfer of its shares from Euronext Access to Euronext Growth by way of direct admission. The transfer was performed following the rapid conclusion of its €2.0 million share issue in April this year, intended to step-up growth momentum by:

Continuing to develop its business on existing markets in France, Spain and Switzerland;

Penetrating a new key market in Europe, specifically Germany;

Continuing to invest in R&D, primarily in Data, in order to consolidate the advantages offered by its technological expertise (Formats, Reach and Data).



SOLID OUTLOOK CONFIRMED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

Invibes Advertising had an excellent start to the year with strong momentum in the first half, and intends to maintain this business growth during the second half.

Over the period, the Group was spurred on by the same goal to step up its expansion abroad, and to pursue the development of new formats to enrich its catalogue of innovative advertising offers, and thus the power of its commercial appeal.

Furthermore, the Data[1] offering, currently under development, will be a sure growth driver for Invibes Advertising over the coming years.



About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Created in 2011, Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions supported by an in-feed format (integrated into media content) inspired by social networks and optimized for diffusion in a closed network of media sites (CCM Benchmark, Lagardère, Team Media and Prisma). Clients include major brands Cisco, Danone, Groupe Mulliez, PSA, SBB, SNCF, Swissquote and Volkswagen. INVIBES ADVERTISING is a Pass French Tech 2016 accredited company.

It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316)

For more information, go to www.invibes.com





[1] Data gathered on web user interests will make it possible to target purchasing intentions for specific products.

