

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) said that it has launched Hervycta or trastuzumab, a biosimilar of Roche's Herceptin, in India, indicated for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers--early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.



Dr. Reddy's Hervycta is available in strengths of 150mg and 440mg multiple dose vials.



Herceptin (marketed as Herclon in India) and its biosimilars had India sales of approximately INR 290 Crore MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2017, according to Ipsos.



Dr. Reddy's currently has four biosimilar products commercialized in India and various emerging markets, and an active pipeline of several biosimilar products in the oncology and immunology space.



