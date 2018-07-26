

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) reported Thursday that its first-half net income on IFRS basis climbed 35 percent to 7.52 billion Swiss francs from last year's 5.58 billion francs, driven by strong underlying results and lower impairments of intangible assets.



Core earnings per share were 9.84 francs, compared to 8.23 francs a year ago.



Group sales increased 7% to 28.11 billion francs from 26.34 billion francs last year.



Pharmaceuticals Division sales went up 7%, driven mainly by Ocrevus, Perjeta, Alecensa and Tecentriq, and Diagnostics Division sales grew 6%, primarily due to demand for immunodiagnostic solutions.



Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2008 outlook. It now expects mid-single digit sales growth, and core earnings per share to grow in the mid-teen digits, both at constant exchange rates. Excluding the US tax reform impact, core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales.



The company previously expected sales for 2018 to grow low single-digit, and core earnings per share to grow high single-digit, both at constant exchange rates.



