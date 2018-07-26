

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported a second-quarter loss attributable to the equity holders of the parent of 267 million euros compared to a loss of 423 million euros, previous year. The company reported a loss per share of 0.05 euros, compared to a loss of 0.07 euros, last year. Non-IFRS profit per share was 0.03 euros, compared to 0.08 euros, prior year.



Second-quarter net sales were 5.3 billion euros, compared to 5.6 billion euros, previous year. On a constant currency basis, net sales would have been down 1%.



The company reiterated full year 2018 Nokia-level guidance and remains on target to deliver 1.2 billion euros of recurring annual cost savings in full year 2018.



'Nokia's Q2 2018 results were consistent with our view that the first half of the year would be weak followed by an increasingly robust second half. Pleasingly, I am able to confirm that we expect to deliver 2018 results within the ranges of our annual guidance. Our topline started to recover in the second quarter, with sales in constant currency approximately flat at both Group and Networks levels; year-on-year constant currency sales growth in three of five of our Networks business groups and in three out of our six regions. We expect market conditions to improve further in the second half, particularly in Q4, Nokia's seasonally strongest quarter, and as 5G accelerates significantly,' Rajeev Suri, President and CEO, stated.



