

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported that its net income for the second-quarter of 2018 decreased by 69 percent to 213 million euros from last year's 682 million euros, hurt by negative foreign exchange effects and a higher effective tax rate. Earnings Per Share was 0.27 euros, down from 0.88 euros in the previous year.



Quarterly EBIT Adjusted increased by 101 percent to 1.15 billion euros, reflecting the strong improvement from the A350 XWB programme, A320neo ramp-up and transition as well as solid programme execution at Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space.



EBIT (reported) increased by 45 percent to 921 million euros. It reflected net negative Adjustments of -227 million euros booked in the quarter. Adjustments in the second quarter of 2017 amounted to a net € +64 million.



Quarterly revenues increased by 8 percent year-over-year to 14.85 billion euros, driven by commercial aircraft deliveries, partly compensated by perimeter changes at Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space.



The company maintained its guidance for the full year.



Airbus targets to deliver around 800 commercial aircraft, without the A220 Family. Before M&A, the Company expects EBIT Adjusted of about 5.2 billion euros in 2018. The company expects EBIT Adjusted to be about 5.0 billion euros, including A220.



In 2018, the Company expects the net cash impact of the A220 integration to be largely covered by the funding arrangement as laid out in the terms of the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, meaning limited cash dilution.



