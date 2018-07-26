

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev grew to $1.94 billion from prior year's $1.50 billion. Earnings per share climbed to $0.98 from $0.76 last year.



Normalized profit attributable to equity holders was $2.16 billion, higher than $1.87 billion a year ago. Normalized earnings per share increased 15.8% to $1.10 from $0.95 last year.



Normalized EBITDA grew 7% to $5.57billion, with margin expansion of 85 bps to 39.7% as a result of topline growth and aided by synergies and cost savings.



Revenue grew 4.7% in the quarter to $14.18 billion from prior year's $14.01 billion. Revenue per hl increased 4%. On a constant geographic basis, revenue per hl grew 4.5% driven by revenue management initiatives as well as continued strong premium brand performances



Total volumes grew 0.8%, while own beer volumes grew by 0.9% and non-beer volumes were up by 0.5%.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2018, the company expects to deliver strong Revenue and EBITDA growth driven by the solid performance of brand portfolio and strong commercial plans.



The company expects to deliver revenue per hl growth ahead of inflation .The company said it remains confident that growth will accelerate in the balance of the year.



Regarding the combination with SAB, the company said the business integration is progressing well, with synergies and cost savings of $199 million captured during 2Q18.



