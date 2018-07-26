

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss nutrition, health and wellness giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) reported Thursday that its first-half net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent climbed 19 percent to 5.83 billion Swiss francs from last year's 4.90 billion francs.



Earnings per share increased 21.4 percent to 1.92 francs. Underlying earnings per share increased 9.2 percent in constant currency and by 10.4 percent on a reported basis to 1.86 francs.



Nestlé's share buyback program contributed 1.5 percent to the underlying earnings per share increase, net of finance costs.



Total reported sales rose 2.3 percent to 43.92 billion francs from 42.93 billion francs last year. Acquisitions and divestments netted to zero. Foreign exchange reduced sales by 0.5 percent.



Organic growth was in line with the company's expectations at 2.8 percent, with 2.5 percent real internal growth and 0.3 percent pricing.



Underlying trading operating profit increased by 3.5 percent to 7.1 billion francs. The underlying trading operating profit margin increased by 20 basis points in constant currency, and by 20 basis points on a reported basis to 16.1 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Nestle narrowed its outlook for organic sales growth to around 3 percent, and affirmed its outlook for underlying trading operating profit margin improvement in line with its 2020 target.



The company also affirmed its outlook for restructuring costs at around 700 million francs, while underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.



