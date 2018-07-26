

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income rose to 83.5 million euros from last year's 60.5 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 1.59 euros from 1.17 euros in the prior year.



Quarterly sales were 1.33 billion euros, up about 9 percent from 1.22 billion euros in the previous year. Sales were lifted by better prices, especially for silicone products, by volume growth for chemical products and by positive effects from the chemical-product mix. Exchange-rate headwinds, though, slowed the sales trend, with the euro appreciating strongly year over year.



The full-year 2018 forecast for sales and earnings as published in the 2017 Annual Report remains unchanged. WACKER continues to expect that Group sales will grow by a low-single-digit percentage relative to last year's 4.924 billion euros. EBITDA is likely to rise by a mid-single-digit percentage compared with last year's 1.014 billion euros. WACKER expects Group net income from continuing operations to rise markedly.



