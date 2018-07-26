Regulatory News:

Implanet (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its establishment in Germany.

Following the opening of the Implanet UK sales branch in June 2018, Implanet continues direct operational expansion in the European market at a rapid pace with the opening of Implanet GmbH, in Frankfurt am Main. Implanet targets the German degenerative spine disease market, the largest in Europe, estimated at 300 million dollars1, with approximately 1,000 potential surgeon customers. Like Implanet UK, this new German branch will capitalize on the success of Implanet's strategy in France and the United States by setting up a mixed network of direct sales representatives and exclusive sales agents.

Implanet GmbH is headed by Jana Heuer, with 10 years of experience as a sales leader in the spinal surgery market, most recently at Paradigm Spine for four years and K2M for six years.

Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer of Implanet, said: "After announcing Implanet UK in June, the opening of Implanet GmbH in Germany represents a new milestone in the implementation of our 2018-2019 strategic plan: this consists in promoting Implanet's product range directly in key European markets and preparing to integrate the products of our partner L&K Biomed."

Next press release: first-half 2018 results, Wednesday 19 September 2018

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

1 Company estimates

