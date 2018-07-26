sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,34 Euro		+0,24
+2,38 %
WKN: 878000 ISIN: FR0000060618 Ticker-Symbol: RAY 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RALLYE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,157
10,27
10:02
10,14
10,25
10:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RALLYE SA
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RALLYE SA10,34+2,38 %