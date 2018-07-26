sprite-preloader
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Directors Declaration

London, July 25

To: Company Announcements

Date:26 July 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director Declaration

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Mr Michael Balfour, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that with effect from 1st October 2018 he will become a non-executive director of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Mike Nokes
Tel: 07883 078002
Fax: 01481 745186


