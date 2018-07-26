Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Directors Declaration
London, July 25
To: Company Announcements
Date:26 July 2018
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Director Declaration
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Mr Michael Balfour, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that with effect from 1st October 2018 he will become a non-executive director of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC.
