

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to the shareholders declined to 1.73 billion euros from last year's 2.44 billion euros. Earnings per share fell to 1.61 euros from 2.28 euros last year.



Daimler achieved second-quarter EBIT of 2.64 billion euros, significantly below its prior-year earnings of 3.75 billion euros.



Group revenue amounted to 40.8 billion euros, lower than last year's 41.2 billion euros. Adjusted for exchange-rate effects, revenue increased by 2%.



In the months of April through June, Daimler sold a total of 833,000 cars and commercial vehicles worldwide, which is 1% more than last year's 822,500 units.



This development was primarily driven by Mercedes-Benz Vans, with a new second-quarter record of 110,900 units sold, and by Daimler Trucks.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2018, based on the generally positive development of unit sales, Daimler assumes that Group revenue will increase slightly. Significant revenue growth is anticipated in the Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Trucks and Daimler Financial Services divisions.



Further, Daimler now assumes that Group EBIT in 2018 will be slightly lower than in the previous year.



