Mercialys has been informed of the definitive sale of 15% of its share capital by Casino Guichard-Perrachon Group through an equity swap executed with a bank.

This transaction does not affect the implementation of Mercialys' €825 million portfolio of development projects, the Partnership Agreement entered between Mercialys and Casino Guichard-Perrachon Group continuing without amendments.

Over time, this sale will help to improve the liquidity of Mercialys' shares.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2018, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,130 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 178 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2018, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2018, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2017 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

