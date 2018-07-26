sprite-preloader
65,00 Euro
+0,78 %
WKN: A0ETZ2 ISIN: BE0003823409 
Aktie:
26.07.2018 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Financière de Tubize SA: Half-year Financial Report 2018

Press release
26 July 2018
Embargo till 08:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, day-to-day management, aspijcke@icloud.com (mailto:aspijcke@icloud.com)

2018 half-year financial report

Regulated information
26 July 2018

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2018 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be (http://www.financiere-tubize.be)

  • Dividend received from UCB: € 80.3 million
  • Profit for the period when applying the Belgian accounting framework: € 78.2 million
  • Profit for the period when applying the international standard IAS 34: € 197.5 million
  • Participating interest in UCB unchanged at 35.00%
  • Decreasing bank debt from € 192 million at 31 December 2017 to € 139 million at 30 June 2018.


Source: Financière de Tubize SA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)