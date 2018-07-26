Financière de Tubize SA: Half-year Financial Report 2018

Press release
26 July 2018
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, day-to-day management, aspijcke@icloud.com (mailto:aspijcke@icloud.com)
2018 half-year financial report
The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2018 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be (http://www.financiere-tubize.be)
- Dividend received from UCB: € 80.3 million
- Profit for the period when applying the Belgian accounting framework: € 78.2 million
- Profit for the period when applying the international standard IAS 34: € 197.5 million
- Participating interest in UCB unchanged at 35.00%
- Decreasing bank debt from € 192 million at 31 December 2017 to € 139 million at 30 June 2018.
