Financière de Tubize SA: Half-year Financial Report 2018

26 July 2018

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, day-to-day management, aspijcke@icloud.com (mailto:aspijcke@icloud.com)

2018 half-year financial report

26 July 2018

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2018 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be (http://www.financiere-tubize.be)

Dividend received from UCB: € 80.3 million

Profit for the period when applying the Belgian accounting framework: € 78.2 million

Profit for the period when applying the international standard IAS 34: € 197.5 million

Participating interest in UCB unchanged at 35.00%

Decreasing bank debt from € 192 million at 31 December 2017 to € 139 million at 30 June 2018.

