sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,00 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0JJ3N ISIN: FR0010309096 Ticker-Symbol: D2L 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEGEREAL Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEGEREAL 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.07.2018 | 08:05
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - First-half 2017: Portfolio value strengthened by dynamic asset management

Paris, July 26, 2018 - 8:00 a.m.
First-half 2018 results - Regulated information

Portfolio value strengthened
by dynamic asset management

  • Key indicators
In millions of eurosFirst-half 2018First-half 2017Change
IFRS rental income 26.0 26.0 +0.2%
EPRA earnings 14.7 14.9 -1.6%
Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) 1,174 1,144 +2.7%
Debt ratio 53.1% 51.2% +1.9 pts
EPRA NAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 40.9 41.8 -2.0%
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 40.4 41.4 -2.4%
Dividend per share (in €)
Special dividend per share (in €)		 2.2
1.9		 2.1 +4.8%

Total Share Return over the last 12 months 7.5% 8.7% -1.2 pts

Rental income for the first half of 2018 remained stable at €26 million as a result of strong marketing activity, while the portfolio value rose by 2.7% to €1,174 million (excluding transfer duties) on the back of active asset management.

Cegereal's EPRA earnings came in at €14.7 million in first-half 2018, compared with €14.9 million in the same prior-year period.

  • A premium portfolio with ever increasing appeal

Cegereal is highly committed to improving and optimizing its properties, and seeks to offer its tenants a superior quality of life that guarantees well-being at work.

In the first half of 2018, a major asset management project was carried out at the Europlaza building, with the aim of completing all the renovation work taking place in the property's upper floors, as well as in shared spaces such as the auditorium, gym and common area, before summer. The redesign complements the recently renovated garden and lobby, offering users outstanding amenities in a welcoming, modern atmosphere designed to the highest standards and full of natural light.

Despite strong competition in the La Défense business district, Europlaza's attractive features have won the approval of leading companies such as KPMG, which in recent months has leased additional space in the building's "garden floors".

In addition, a number of potential tenants have already expressed a keen interest in Europlaza's upper floors, the remaining vacant space in Cegereal's portfolio.

The occupancy rate of Cegereal's other assets stood at an average of 99.5%, resulting in an overall occupancy rate of 90.5% at June 30, 2018, compared with 91.4% at December 31, 2017.

  • TOTAL SHARE RETURN (TSR) OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS: 7.5%

The estimated value, excluding transfer duties, of Cegereal's real estate assets totaled €1,174 million at June 30, 2018, versus €1,144 million excluding transfer duties at June 30, 2017 and €1,169 million at December 31, 2017.

In first-half 2018, EPRA NNNAV, excluding transfer duties, amounted to €40.4 per share, versus €41.4 in first-half 2017, reflecting changes in fair value of properties (positive impact of €2.2 per share), dividend distributions (negative impact of €4.1 per share), consolidated earnings growth (positive impact of €1.0 per share) and movements in other line items (negative impact of €0.1 per share).

Total Share Return over the last 12 months came to 7.5%, with a distribution-to-NAV ratio of 9.9% and a slight 2.4% decline in NAV.

  • AN OUTSTANDING ENVIRONMENTAL COMMITMENT

In first-half 2018, Cegereal continued with its ambitious environmentally friendly process rolled out several years ago as part of its "Upgreen your Business" program.

As a result of its CSR activities and its green capex policy, the Company has now achieved the highest environmental standards, with dual BREEAM In-Use International and NF HQETM Exploitation certification for its entire portfolio.

  • Investor Calendar

- November 15, 2018 Third-quarter 2018 revenue

Media Relations
Aliénor Miens / +33 6 64 32 81 75
alienor.miens@citigatedewerogerson.com (mailto:alienor.miens@citigatedewerogerson.com) 		Investor Relations
Charlotte de Laroche / +33 1 42 25 76 38
info@cegereal.com (mailto:info@cegereal.com)

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at €1,263 million at June 30, 2018 (replacement value).

From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, and benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €511 million on July 24, 2018.

www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com)

Interim Financial Statements
(IFRS)
Six-month period ended June 30, 2018

Excerpts from the interim financial report
approved by the Board of Directors on July 25, 2018.

The Statutory Auditors have performed a review
of the interim financial statements.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (IFRS) for the six months ended June 30, 2018

In thousands of euros, except per share data
June 30, 2018Dec. 31, 2017June 30, 2017
6 months12 months6 months
Rental income 26 036 51 259 25 975
Income from other services 10 746 16 166 10 675
Building-related costs (16 074) (29 416) (14 306)
Net rental income20 707 38 008 22 344
Sale of building 0 0 0
Administrative costs (2 377) (4 765) (2 513)
Net additions to provisions & depreciation and amortization (5) (10) (5)
Other operating expenses (133) 0 0
Other operating income 0 175 716
Increase in fair value of investment property 4 291 41 978 14 095
Decrease in fair value of investment property (5 688) (4 800) 0
Total change in fair value of investment property (1 397) 37 178 14 095
Net operating income 16 795 70 587 34 636
Financial income 6 597 204
Financial expenses (5 643) (10 542) (5 102)
Netfinancial expense(5 637) (9 945) (4 898)
Corporate income tax0 1 765 0
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 11 158 62 408 29 738
of which attributable to owners of the Company11 158 62 408 29 738
of which attributable to non-controlling interests0 0 0
Other comprehensive income
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 11 158 62 408 29 738
of which attributable to owners of the Company 11 158 62 408 29 738
of which attributable to non-controlling interests0 0 0
-
Basic earnings per share (in euros) 0,84 4,67 2,23
Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0,79 4,37 2,04

Consolidated Balance Sheet (IFRS) at June 30, 2018

In thousands of euros
June 30, 2018Dec. 31, 2017June 30, 2017
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 53 56 56
Investment property 1 174 400 1 169 400 1 143 700
Non-current loans and receivables 21 289 21 591 15 359
Financial instruments 10 31 101
Total non-current assets1 195 752 1 191 078 1 159 216
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable 13 902 18 481 10 808
Other operating receivables 11 866 10 200 16 065
Prepaid expenses 196 347 247
Total receivables25 964 29 029 27 120
Cash and cash equivalents 18 879 61 718 42 321
Total cash and cash equivalents18 879 61 718 42 321
Total current assets44 843 90 747 69 441
TOTAL ASSETS 1 240 595 1 281 825 1 228 657
Shareholders' equity
Share capital 66 863 66 863 66 863
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 25 314 77 600 77 600
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 470 363 410 662 410 646
Net attributable income 11 158 62 408 29 738
Total shareholders' equity573 697 617 532 584 847
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings 616 418 616 043 577 061
Other non-current borrowings and debt 6 505 5 929 5 374
Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 0
Financial instruments 780 548 (1)
Total non-current liabilities623 704 622 519 582 434
Current liabilities
Current borrowings 2 970 2 979 3 160
Trade accounts payable 14 698 11 589 2 880
Corporate income tax liability 0 0 0
Other operating liabilities 11 363 9 644 39 250
Prepaid revenue 14 163 17 561 16 086
Total current liabilities43 194 41 774 61 376
Total liabilities666 898 664 293 643 810
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 240 595 1 281 825 1 228 657

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2018

In thousands of euros
June 30, 2018Dec. 31, 2017June 30, 2017
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income 11 158 62 408 29 738
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Fair value adjustments to investment property 1 397 (37 178) (14 095)
Reversal of depreciation and amortization
Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components 0 0 0
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 5 9 5
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 103
Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 253 (219) (838)
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost and fair value of embedded derivatives 1 208 1 752

957

Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 0
Corporate income tax 0 (1 765) 0
Penalty interest 0 (165) 0
Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 14 021 24 841 15 870
Change in shareholder debt 0 0 28 082
Other changes in working capital requirements 3 965 14 380 12 216
Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation 0 0 0
Change in working capital requirements 3 965 14 380 40 298
Net cash flows from operating activities 17 986 39 221 56 168
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of fixed assets (6 399) (8 126) (5 505)
Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 833 493 207
Net cash flows used in investing activities (5 567) (7 633) (5 297)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Share capital increase 0 0 0
Change in bank debt (750) 37 875 (375)
Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 0
Refinancing transaction costs (68) (508) (106)
Purchases of hedging instruments 0 0 0
Net increase in current borrowings 0 729 0
Net decrease in current borrowings (23) 0 571
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 577 1 323 769
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 0
Purchases and sales of treasury shares (180) 130 40
Dividends paid (54 813) (28 053) (28 082)
Net cash flows from (used in)financing activities (55 258) 11 496 (27 184)
Change in cash and cash equivalents (42 839) 43 084 23 687
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period* 61 718 18 634 18 634
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 18 879 61 718 42 321

* There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

PR Cegereal - First-half 2018 results (http://hugin.info/155833/R/2207064/858084.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cegereal SA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)