Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - First-half 2017: Portfolio value strengthened by dynamic asset management

Paris, July 26, 2018 - 8:00 a.m.

First-half 2018 results - Regulated information

Portfolio value strengthened

by dynamic asset management

Key indicators

In millions of euros First-half 2018 First-half 2017 Change IFRS rental income 26.0 26.0 +0.2% EPRA earnings 14.7 14.9 -1.6% Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) 1,174 1,144 +2.7% Debt ratio 53.1% 51.2% +1.9 pts EPRA NAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 40.9 41.8 -2.0% EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 40.4 41.4 -2.4% Dividend per share (in €)

Special dividend per share (in €) 2.2

1.9 2.1 +4.8%



Total Share Return over the last 12 months 7.5% 8.7% -1.2 pts

Rental income for the first half of 2018 remained stable at €26 million as a result of strong marketing activity, while the portfolio value rose by 2.7% to €1,174 million (excluding transfer duties) on the back of active asset management.

Cegereal's EPRA earnings came in at €14.7 million in first-half 2018, compared with €14.9 million in the same prior-year period.

A premium portfolio with ever increasing appeal

Cegereal is highly committed to improving and optimizing its properties, and seeks to offer its tenants a superior quality of life that guarantees well-being at work.

In the first half of 2018, a major asset management project was carried out at the Europlaza building, with the aim of completing all the renovation work taking place in the property's upper floors, as well as in shared spaces such as the auditorium, gym and common area, before summer. The redesign complements the recently renovated garden and lobby, offering users outstanding amenities in a welcoming, modern atmosphere designed to the highest standards and full of natural light.

Despite strong competition in the La Défense business district, Europlaza's attractive features have won the approval of leading companies such as KPMG, which in recent months has leased additional space in the building's "garden floors".

In addition, a number of potential tenants have already expressed a keen interest in Europlaza's upper floors, the remaining vacant space in Cegereal's portfolio.

The occupancy rate of Cegereal's other assets stood at an average of 99.5%, resulting in an overall occupancy rate of 90.5% at June 30, 2018, compared with 91.4% at December 31, 2017.

TOTAL SHARE RETURN (TSR) OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS: 7.5%

The estimated value, excluding transfer duties, of Cegereal's real estate assets totaled €1,174 million at June 30, 2018, versus €1,144 million excluding transfer duties at June 30, 2017 and €1,169 million at December 31, 2017.

In first-half 2018, EPRA NNNAV, excluding transfer duties, amounted to €40.4 per share, versus €41.4 in first-half 2017, reflecting changes in fair value of properties (positive impact of €2.2 per share), dividend distributions (negative impact of €4.1 per share), consolidated earnings growth (positive impact of €1.0 per share) and movements in other line items (negative impact of €0.1 per share).

Total Share Return over the last 12 months came to 7.5%, with a distribution-to-NAV ratio of 9.9% and a slight 2.4% decline in NAV.

AN OUTSTANDING ENVIRONMENTAL COMMITMENT

In first-half 2018, Cegereal continued with its ambitious environmentally friendly process rolled out several years ago as part of its "Upgreen your Business" program.

As a result of its CSR activities and its green capex policy, the Company has now achieved the highest environmental standards, with dual BREEAM In-Use International and NF HQETM Exploitation certification for its entire portfolio.

Investor Calendar

- November 15, 2018 Third-quarter 2018 revenue

Interim Financial Statements

(IFRS)

Six-month period ended June 30, 2018

Excerpts from the interim financial report

approved by the Board of Directors on July 25, 2018.

The Statutory Auditors have performed a review

of the interim financial statements.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (IFRS) for the six months ended June 30, 2018

In thousands of euros, except per share data June 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 6 months 12 months 6 months Rental income 26 036 51 259 25 975 Income from other services 10 746 16 166 10 675 Building-related costs (16 074) (29 416) (14 306) Net rental income 20 707 38 008 22 344 Sale of building 0 0 0 Administrative costs (2 377) (4 765) (2 513) Net additions to provisions & depreciation and amortization (5) (10) (5) Other operating expenses (133) 0 0 Other operating income 0 175 716 Increase in fair value of investment property 4 291 41 978 14 095 Decrease in fair value of investment property (5 688) (4 800) 0 Total change in fair value of investment property (1 397) 37 178 14 095 Net operating income 16 795 70 587 34 636 Financial income 6 597 204 Financial expenses (5 643) (10 542) (5 102) Netfinancial expense (5 637) (9 945) (4 898) Corporate income tax 0 1 765 0 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 11 158 62 408 29 738 of which attributable to owners of the Company 11 158 62 408 29 738 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 11 158 62 408 29 738 of which attributable to owners of the Company 11 158 62 408 29 738 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 - Basic earnings per share (in euros) 0,84 4,67 2,23 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0,79 4,37 2,04

Consolidated Balance Sheet (IFRS) at June 30, 2018

In thousands of euros June 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 53 56 56 Investment property 1 174 400 1 169 400 1 143 700 Non-current loans and receivables 21 289 21 591 15 359 Financial instruments 10 31 101 Total non-current assets 1 195 752 1 191 078 1 159 216 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 13 902 18 481 10 808 Other operating receivables 11 866 10 200 16 065 Prepaid expenses 196 347 247 Total receivables 25 964 29 029 27 120 Cash and cash equivalents 18 879 61 718 42 321 Total cash and cash equivalents 18 879 61 718 42 321 Total current assets 44 843 90 747 69 441 TOTAL ASSETS 1 240 595 1 281 825 1 228 657 Shareholders' equity Share capital 66 863 66 863 66 863 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 25 314 77 600 77 600 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 470 363 410 662 410 646 Net attributable income 11 158 62 408 29 738 Total shareholders' equity 573 697 617 532 584 847 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 616 418 616 043 577 061 Other non-current borrowings and debt 6 505 5 929 5 374 Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Financial instruments 780 548 (1) Total non-current liabilities 623 704 622 519 582 434 Current liabilities Current borrowings 2 970 2 979 3 160 Trade accounts payable 14 698 11 589 2 880 Corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Other operating liabilities 11 363 9 644 39 250 Prepaid revenue 14 163 17 561 16 086 Total current liabilities 43 194 41 774 61 376 Total liabilities 666 898 664 293 643 810 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 240 595 1 281 825 1 228 657

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2018

In thousands of euros June 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 11 158 62 408 29 738 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property 1 397 (37 178) (14 095) Reversal of depreciation and amortization Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components 0 0 0 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 5 9 5 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 103 Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 253 (219) (838) Adjustments for loans at amortized cost and fair value of embedded derivatives 1 208 1 752



957



Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 (1 765) 0 Penalty interest 0 (165) 0 Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 14 021 24 841 15 870 Change in shareholder debt 0 0 28 082 Other changes in working capital requirements 3 965 14 380 12 216 Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation 0 0 0 Change in working capital requirements 3 965 14 380 40 298 Net cash flows from operating activities 17 986 39 221 56 168 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of fixed assets (6 399) (8 126) (5 505) Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 833 493 207 Net cash flows used in investing activities (5 567) (7 633) (5 297) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Share capital increase 0 0 0 Change in bank debt (750) 37 875 (375) Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 0 Refinancing transaction costs (68) (508) (106) Purchases of hedging instruments 0 0 0 Net increase in current borrowings 0 729 0 Net decrease in current borrowings (23) 0 571 Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 577 1 323 769 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares (180) 130 40 Dividends paid (54 813) (28 053) (28 082) Net cash flows from (used in)financing activities (55 258) 11 496 (27 184) Change in cash and cash equivalents (42 839) 43 084 23 687 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period* 61 718 18 634 18 634 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 18 879 61 718 42 321

* There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

