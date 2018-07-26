Ålandsbanken: Bank of Åland Plc: Standard & Poor's raises outlook of Bank of Åland Plc

Bank of Åland Plc

Standard & Poor's raises outlook of Bank of Åland Plc



Standard & Poor's Global Ratings is revising its outlook on the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) to positive from stable. The outlook is being revised based on a high probability of stronger capitalisation and profitability.



Standard & Poor's Global Ratings is affirming its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings.



