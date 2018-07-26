sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ålandsbanken: Bank of Åland Plc: Standard & Poor's raises outlook of Bank of Åland Plc


Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
July 26, 2018, 9.00 a.m.

Standard & Poor's raises outlook of Bank of Åland Plc

Standard & Poor's Global Ratings is revising its outlook on the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) to positive from stable. The outlook is being revised based on a high probability of stronger capitalisation and profitability.

Standard & Poor's Global Ratings is affirming its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512
7505


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)