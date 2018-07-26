JPJ Group PLC - Transfer to a Premium Listing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT AND NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING HEREIN FORMS THE BASIS FOR ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES IN JPJ GROUP PLC NOR SHALL IT FORM THE BASIS FOR ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (formerly Jackpotjoy plc) ("JPJ Group") (LSE: JPJ) (OTC PINK: JKPTF), a leading global bingo-led operator, is pleased to announce the approval by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") of the transfer of the listing category of all of its ordinary shares from a Standard Listing to a Premium Listing on the Official List of the FCA in accordance with Listing Rule 5.4A of the FCA's Listing Rules (the "Transfer"). The Transfer will take effect at 8.00 a.m. today.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

