

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French retailer Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) reported that its first-half net loss from continuing operations, Group share, narrowed to 67 million euros, from 88 million euros in the prior-year period.



Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share, was 48 million euros, compared to 37 million euros last year.



Consolidated trading profit declined 2.4 percent from the year-ago period to 439 million euros. However, trading profit rose 10.3 percent on an organic basis.



First-half consolidated net sales declined 3.4 percent to 17.82 billion euros from 18.44 billion euros a year ago. However, net sales rose 4.1 percent on an organic basis.



Looking forward, the Group's objective is to complete half of the 1.5 billion euros disposal plan, which was announced on 11 June 2018, this year.



The Group also confirmed its annual financial objectives and deleveraging objective in France.



