

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its consolidated net income for the first half of 2018 declined 6.7% to 76.9 million euros from last year. Earnings per share for the period decreased to 2.45 euros from 2.64 euros in the previous year.



Earnings before taxes (EBT) were down 6.9% year-on-year to 112.7 million euros. The EBT was negatively affected by currency translation of a mid-single-digit million euro amount.



Krones' revenue in the first six months of 2018 rose 0.9% to 1.79 billion euros from 1.78 billion euros last year. Sales were negatively affected by currency translation of a mid-double-digit million euro amount. Acquisitions had no significant influence on revenue.



Order intake was up 13.2% year-on-year to 2.01 billion euros in the period from January to June 2018.



Krones confirmed growth and earnings targets for 2018.



Krones targets consolidated revenue growth of 6% in 2018. Krones intends to keep profitability stable despite investment in digitalisation and start-up costs associated with our global footprint, particularly the new site in Hungary.



The company expects to post an EBT margin of 7.0% in 2018. Krones expects its third financial performance target, working capital to revenue, to improve slightly in the second half of 2018 compared with the first half. However, Krones will not meet the 26% forecast for the whole year 2018. The company's new target is 28%.



