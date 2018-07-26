sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,70 Euro		+2,40
+2,14 %
WKN: 633500 ISIN: DE0006335003 Ticker-Symbol: KRN 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
KRONES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KRONES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,21
114,49
09:56
114,10
114,40
09:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KRONES AG
KRONES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KRONES AG114,70+2,14 %