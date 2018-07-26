

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) reported a first-half loss before discontinued operations of 94 million euros compared to profit of 175 million euros, prior year. Net profit was 2.18 billion euros following the sale of a stake in AccorInvest. Consolidated EBITDA amounted to 291 million euros in the first half of 2018, up 4.2% like-for-like and down 3.2% as reported, compared with first-half 2017.



Consolidated revenue for the first half amounted to 1.46 billion euros, up 8.0% like-for-like and 3.0% as reported compared with first-half 2017.



Sébastien Bazin, CEO of AccorHotels, said: 'The Group's strong operating performance delivered solid results in first-half 2018 and record organic growth with the opening of 20,000 rooms over the period. Today, AccorHotels operates more than 4,500 hotels and 650,000 rooms around the world, the majority of which are located outside Europe. Underpinned by a reinforced pipeline, the Group's strong prospects mean it is firmly on track to achieving its medium-term targets.'



The Group forecasts full-year 2018 EBITDA of between 690 million and 720 million euros.



