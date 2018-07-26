

Highlights



* Inflows in the first quarter were €4.8bn. 2018/19 fundraising is weighted to the first quarter of the financial year; €3.7bn has been raised for Europe Fund VII



* Total AUM 15% higher at €32.9bn and third party fee earning AUM 20% higher at €25.2bn



* Fund deployment remains strong across strategies



* All funds on course to meet or exceed their return hurdle rates



Benoit Durteste, CEO, said:



'As anticipated, the new financial year has started strongly with AUM breaking €30bn driven by fundraising for Europe Fund VII which is currently 48% larger than its predecessor fund. The size of the fund demonstrates our ability to scale our proven strategies.



'Our increasing size and market presence is allowing us to source attractive investment opportunities for our funds, without compromising on our investment discipline. Our focus remains on deploying capital and raising new funds, while selectively using our balance sheet to add to our range of scalable strategies.'



Business review



Total AUM increased 15% over the three months to 30 June 2018 to €32.9bn, including our €2.3bn balance sheet investment portfolio. Europe Fund VII has a higher fee rate than its predecessor fund and, with fees charged on committed capital, is resulting in an immediate increase in our profits. We have a healthy fundraising pipeline but as expected, current year fundraising has been weighted to the first quarter of the financial year. Third party AUM by strategic asset class at 30 June 2018 was as follows: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Capital Third Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Party Investments Investments Investments Investments AUM €m €m €m €m €m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 7,683 26,534 2018 13,873 3,509 1,469



Additions 3,977 479 374 - 4,830



Realisations (630) (63) (338) - (1,031)



FX and other 108 188 (37) 50 309



At 30 June 1,519 30,642 2018 17,328 8,287 3,508



Fee earning 1,331 25,197 AUM - at 30 June 2018 12,829 8,268 2,769



In addition to Europe Fund VII, we completed fundraising for our North American Private Debt Fund with an additional €280m taking it to its maximum size of US$1.35bn, including $150m from the balance sheet. We also closed one European CLO and saw further inflows for ICG Longbow Fund V. We have continued to source attractive investments and deployed capital in the quarter while maintaining our disciplined investment culture in a competitive investment market. The total amount of capital deployed on behalf of our direct investment funds was £887m in the quarter (three months to 30 June 2017: £454m). The direct investment funds are investing as follows, based on third party funds raised at 30 June 2018:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % invested % invested Assets in at at fund at Deals Strategic asset 30 June 31 March 30 June completed class Fund 2018 2018 2018 in Q1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate ICG Europe Fund 86% 81% 15 1 Investments VI



Corporate North American 87% 85% 19 1 Investments Private Debt Fund



Corporate Senior Debt 25% 16% 6 2 Investments Partners III¹



Corporate Asia Pacific 89% 77% 7 1 Investments Fund III



Real Asset ICG Longbow 7% n/a 2 2 Investments Real Estate Fund V



Secondary Strategic 69% 54% 9 2 Investments Secondaries II



¹ Co-mingled fund, excluding mandates During the quarter we have also signed, subject to completion, a further four deals which will take ICG Europe Fund VI to 100% invested, and ICG Europe Fund VII to 28% invested, thereby providing an excellent start to the investment period for one of our largest funds. With 94% of our AUM in closed end funds, outflows occur with the realisation of the underlying portfolio companies. The pace of realisations remained healthy as investors continue to take advantage of market liquidity to sell assets and lock in performance.



The balance sheet investment portfolio of £2,028m at 30 June 2018 increased 7% in the quarter (31 March 2018: £1,898m) with new investments offset by the realisation of older assets.



The balance sheet remains well funded with available cash and unutilised bank lines of £519.1m at 30 June 2018 (31 March 2018: £729.7m) and no material refinancing requirements in the next 12 months. Balance sheet utilisation will increase with the payment of the final ordinary dividend on 7 August 2018, funding commitments to third party funds as they deploy capital, and support in developing our new infrastructure and real estate strategies.



This trading statement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders and meets the relevant requirements of the UK Listing Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



This trading statement may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward looking information.



These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.



This Trading Statement contains information which, prior to this announcement was inside information.



About ICG



ICG is a specialist asset manager with over 29 years' history. We manage €32.9bn of assets in third party funds and proprietary capital, principally in closed end funds. Our strategy is to grow our specialist asset management activities to deliver increased shareholder value. Our goal is to generate income and consistently high returns whilst protecting against investment downside for our fund investors. We seek to achieve this through our expertise in investing across the capital structure. We combine flexible capital solutions, local access and insight with an entrepreneurial approach to give us a competitive edge in our markets. We operate across four asset classes - corporate, capital market, real asset and secondary investments. In addition to growing existing strategies, we are committed to innovation and pioneering new strategies across these asset classes where the market opportunity exists to deliver value to our fund investors and increase shareholder value.



We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP) and provide investment management and advisory services in support of our strategy and goal through a number of regulated subsidiaries, further details of which are available at: www.icgam.com.



