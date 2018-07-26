

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its net income, Group share, for the first half of 2018 rose 7 percent to 1.02 billion euros from last year's 958 million euros.



Adjusted EBITA grew 3.0 percent from the year-ago period to 1.77 billion euros, and rose 11.1 percent on an organic basis.



Revenues for the half year rose 1.2 percent to 12.32 billion euros from 12.17 billion euros in the year-ago period. Organically, revenue rose 7.0 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Schneider Electric raised its outlook for adjusted EBITA organic growth to a range of between 7 percent and 9 percent, up from the initial forecast of around 7 percent.



The company now projects full-year organic sales growth to reach 5 percent to 6 percent, up from the prior range of 3 percent to 5 percent.



