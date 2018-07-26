

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron AG (AIXG) reported first-half net profit of 16.0 million euros compared to a loss of 24.9 million euros, prior year. Operating result (EBIT) improved to 12.0 million euros year-on-year from a negative EBIT of 24.1 million euros. Profit per share was 0.14 euros compared to a loss of 0.22 euros.



First-half revenues rose by 3% year-on-year to 117.6 million euros. Order intake including spare parts and service improved to 154.3 million euros, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year.



AIXTRON Management now expects to book total orders between 260 million and 290 million euros (up from 230 million to 260 million euros previously) during 2018. AIXTRON management now expects revenues to be around 260 million euros (previous range: 230 million to 260 million euros). The operating cash flow for the year is expected to be positive.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX