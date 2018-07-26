TDC A/S: TDC: Notice of Redemption

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions").

Further to the put event notice published by TDC A/S (the "Issuer") on 9 May 2018 (the "Put Event Notice") with respect to the Notes, the Issuer hereby announces that 96.4 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the Notes then outstanding immediately prior to the publication of the Put Event Notice (representing a total of €771,486,000) were redeemed pursuant to Condition 9(f) (Redemption at the option of the Noteholders (Change of Control)) on 2 July 2018.

In accordance with the terms of Condition 9(f) (Redemption at the option of the Noteholders (Change of Control)), the Issuer hereby gives notice to Noteholders of its intention to redeem all remaining Notes currently outstanding as at the date of this Notice (the "Outstanding Notes"). The Outstanding Notes will be redeemed on 24 September 2018 (the "Redemption Date"), at a price of 100 per cent. of their aggregate nominal amount together with any interest accrued to (but excluding) the Redemption Date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014. In accordance with the above and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Mads Dencker, Treasury Analyst of the Issuer.

This Notice is given by TDC A/S. Noteholders should contact the following for further information:

BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch

60 Avenue J.F. Kennedy

L1855- Luxembourg

Tel: +352 (0)2696 2000

Fax: +352 (0)2696 9757

Attention: Corporate Service Luxembourg/Lux Emetteurs / Lux GCT

Date: 26 July 2018

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

