

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported Thursday that first-half net income attributable to equity owners of the Group climbed 31.3 percent to 789 million euros from last year's 601 million euros.



Consolidated net income grew 21.4 percent 879 million euros.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.6 percent on a reported basis and 3.3 percent on a comparable basis to 5.98 billion euros mainly with double-digit growth in Spain.



Adjusted EBITDA for the telecom activities rose 3.9% while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 0.6 percentage points.



Revenues edged up 0.9 percent to 20.26 billion euros from 20.09 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 1.7 percent.



Revenues from all operating segments grew with a particularly strong contribution from Africa & Middle East and France.



Further, Orange re-affirmed its objectives for 2018. The company continues to see growth in adjusted EBITDA greater than that achieved in 2017 on a comparable basis.



For 2019 and 2020, growth in adjusted EBITDA, a reduction in CAPEX and growth in Operating Cash Flow.



