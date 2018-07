LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) reported second-quarter consolidated net income of $3.63 billion compared to $2.03 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.38 compared to $0.79. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.31, up 36% from previous year.



Second-quarter sales were $52.54 billion compared to $39.91 billion, a year ago. Revenues from sales were $46.10 billion compared to $34.48 billion, last year.



