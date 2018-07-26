

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear firm Puma SE (PMMAF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net earnings increased to 31.1 million euros from 21.9 million euros last year. Earnings per share were up to 2.08 euros from 1.46 euros a year ago.



Operating result or EBIT grew 33% to 58 million euros.



Sales were 1.05 billion euros, up 8 percent on a reported basis and up 15% currency-adjusted, with double-digit growth in all regions and product segments.



Further, PUMA confirmed EBIT target for the full year 2018. The company continues to expect the operating result to come in between 310 million euros and 330 million euros.



Management still expects that net earnings will improve significantly in 2018.



The company now sees currency-adjusted increase of net sales between 12% and 14%, compared to previous guidance between 10% and 12%.



The company also projects a gross profit margin improvement of approximately 100 basis points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX