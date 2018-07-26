Burke Porter Group Announces Acquisition of Italian Company, Galileo TP Process Equipment S.r.l.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke Porter Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent testing, instrumentation and assembly systems and solutions, today announced its acquisition of Galileo TP Process Equipment S.r.l. (Galileo), which is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997, through the merger of Galileo Vacuum Tec operations dedicated to the refrigeration industry and Tecnoplant S.r.l., Galileo specializes in vacuum, leak detection, and refrigerant charging technology. The company designs and engineers sophisticated on-production machines, test machines and off-production machines for the refrigeration and air-conditioning industry.

"We continue to see advances in intelligent manufacturing solutions across the industry. Galileo's expertise and technologies align with our own and allow us to continue enhancing and expanding our technology platform," said David DeBoer, CEO of BPG. "The synergies within our group make this addition a great fit to broaden our product portfolio with Galileo's assembly and testing solutions."

The acquisition agreement provides for management continuity over the company's business activities with no change in day-to-day business or contacts. Galileo's CEO and President Giovanni Gonfiantini and sales director, Piero Poggiali, will remain with the company.

"Galileo has continued to grow and develop worldwide since the 1940s and the opportunity to join the Burke Porter Group will support our growth in the US and Asia," said Gonfiantini. "We are eager to work closely with the BPG team to continue advancing our technologies and expanding our customer base globally."

To learn more, please visit www.burkeportergroup.com and http://www.galileotp.com/.

About Burke Porter Group

Burke Porter Group (BPG) is a leading global supplier of intelligent testing, instrumentation and assembly systems and solutions. BPG develops innovative systems and solutions employing flexible, core technologies that are efficiently tailored to meet specific customer or application requirements. Leveraging its scale and deep engineering and software expertise, BPG enables its customers to meet the challenge of disruptive technological change.

With customers across a wide range of markets within the advanced manufacturing, advanced vehicle test and life sciences sectors, BPG is dedicated to bringing them the most intelligent, high-value systems and solutions available. BPG maintains close proximity to its worldwide customer base through a global footprint of 37 locations to provide responsive and local supply, service and support.

About Galileo

Galileo TP Process Equipment S.r.l. (Galileo) is a leader in the design, engineering and assembly of technical and functional solutions for the worldwide refrigeration and air-conditioning market. As the result of the merging of former Officine Galileo technology and experience in the field of vacuum and refrigeration technology and Tecnoplant, Galileo is one of the first companies in the field to have obtained ISO 9001 quality certification. This merger of technologies, traditions and human resources has created a company with a history of continued growth.

