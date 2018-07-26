IBC SOLAR: Solar Power Systems for Factories in Lebanon Show the Entire Range of Photovoltaics

BAD STAFFELSTEIN, Germany, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IBC SOLAR AG, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) systems and energy storage, has equipped two industrial companies in Lebanon with solar power solutions. The plants for the Al-Kazzi factory and the Woody factory were realised by IBC SOLAR's Premium Partner SMART AGE and show how to gain economic advantage from solar power.

AL-Kazzi, a Lebanese market leader for baked nuts, has opened a new factory in Hsoun and opted for a PV solution to save the environment and reduce energy costs. SMART AGE conducted the site evaluation, determining customer requirements and associated load curves. IBC SOLAR provided all necessary components such as 615 IBC PolySol 265 CS modules and the IBC TopFix 200 mounting system. Al-Kazzi is one of the first adopters of the diesel-hybrid technology, which synchronises the energy production of the PV system with diesel gensets during day time. The system with a capacity of 163 kWp is supposed to generate 263,000 kWh/year.

Woody Factory is a carpentry located near the Mediterranean Sea. The high electricity costs pushed the owner to invest in an on-grid PV system. SMART AGE decided to use the IBC TopFix 200 Delta Support mounting structure for this project, as the non-penetrative assembly reduces the risk of roof leakage. The 285 IBC PolySol 265CS modules with a total capacity of 75 kWp will produce 121,000 kWh/year.

Lebanon has been an important market for IBC SOLAR in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) since 2015. Albert Engelbrecht, Senior Vice President Solutions International: "The combination of high solar radiation and attractive state funding programs will make the countries in the MENA region key solar markets in the future."

