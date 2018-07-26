

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY.PK) reported that its first-half net income increased to 218.5 million euros from 200.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 4.19 euros compared to 3.87 euros. Adjusted earnings after tax increased by 13% to 237.0 million euros. Adjusted operating profit increased by 13% to 334.6 million euros from 296.3 million euros.



In the first six months of 2018, the company generated revenues of 2.15 billion euros, up 9% on the previous year.



For 2018, the company expects, overall, group revenues reach around 4.2 billion euros, slightly higher than previously assumed. The company said its earnings should also rise more strongly than initially expected. MTU now expects EBIT adjusted of approximately 640 million euros for 2018. In its original forecast, MTU had anticipated only moderate earnings growth. Net income adjusted is expected to increase accordingly to around 450 million euros.



