sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

175,00 Euro		+1,50
+0,86 %
WKN: A0D9PT ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0 Ticker-Symbol: MTX 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
175,31
175,49
09:49
175,30
175,50
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG175,00+0,86 %