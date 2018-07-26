

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased less than expected in May, survey figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.8 percent in May from 3.9 percent in February. The rate was expected to fall to 3.7 percent.



Unemployment declined by 1,000 from February to 106,000 in May, which was clearly within the LFS margin of error, the statistical office said.



The rate for May indicates average for April to June and February reflects January to March period.



