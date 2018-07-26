

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KPN, KKPNY.PK) Thursday reported that its net profit from continuing operations for the second quarter slid 15 percent to 137 million euros from 162 million euros last year.



However, EBITDA for the period edged up 1.0 percent to 555 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA increased 1.3 percent to 577 million euros, mainly driven by savings related to Simplification and digitalization of services, and intrayear phasing.



Revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter slid 1.7 percent to 1.402 billion euros. Adjusted revenues were 1.5 percent lower, fully driven by the effect of regulation. Excluding this effect, adjusted revenues grew 0.5 percent, as a result of higher ARPU per household in Consumer and growth in Professional Services and IT Services in Business.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is well on track to deliver its full-year outlook and the current Simplification program has delivered substantial run-rate savings halfway through its second wave.



