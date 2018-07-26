

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky Plc. (SKY.L) reported that its profit before tax for the twelve months ended 30 June 2018 increased to 864 million pounds from 803 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company for the year grew to 815 million pounds or 47.2 pence per share from 695 million pounds or 40.0 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 66.9 pence, compared to 60.4 pence last year



Statutory operating profit for the year was 1.034 billion pounds, up 7% from last year, reflecting 5% growth in statutory revenue, progress in operating efficiency and the movement in foreign currency exchange rates.



Group revenues for the year increased 5% to 13.585 billion pounds from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX